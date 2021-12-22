How brain cells die in prion diseases

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:30 Hits: 3

Prion diseases, such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), are fast-moving, fatal dementia syndromes associated with the formation of aggregates of the prion protein, PrP. How these aggregates form within and kill brain cells has never been fully understood, but a new study suggests that the aggregates kill neurons by damaging their axons, the narrow nerve fibers through which they send signals to other neurons.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222153003.htm