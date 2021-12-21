The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Your seat on public transportation determines level of exposure to exhaled droplets, study finds

Category: Climate Hits: 1

In a new study, researchers developed a model with an unprecedented level of detail and focused on conditions that are more characteristic of asymptomatic transmission. The multiphysics model involved air and droplet dynamics, heat transfer, evaporation, humidity, and effects of ventilation systems. The researchers modeled various scenarios in close detail and were able to reconstruct their ventilation paths.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211221133515.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version