Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 15:07 Hits: 3

Scientists have developed a plant-based emulsifier that is not only rich in protein and antioxidants, but has the necessary properties to replace eggs or dairy in food staples such as mayonnaise, salad dressings, and whipped cream. The emulsifier also helps cut down on food waste, as it is made by fermenting brewers' spent grain, a by-product of the beer-making industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222100758.htm