Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 17:07 Hits: 0

Genetic assessment of captive gibbons to identify their species and subspecies is an important step before any conservation actions. A group of wildlife researchers recently discovered a previously unknown population of white-handed gibbons (subspecies lar) from Peninsular Malaysia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211220120735.htm