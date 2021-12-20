The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fast and durable batteries to come: A promising anode material for lithium-ion batteries

Category: Climate Hits: 0

To overcome the slow charging times of conventional lithium-ion batteries, scientists have developed a new anode material that allows for ultrafast charging. Produced via a simple, environmentally sound and efficient approach involving the calcination of a bio-based polymer, this novel material also retained most of its initial capacity over thousands of cycles. The findings of this study will pave the way to fast-charging and durable batteries for electric vehicles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211220120743.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version