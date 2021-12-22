These fish work together by the hundreds of thousands to make waves

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

In the sports arena, spectators sometimes create a spectacle known as a wave, as successive groups stand up in unison to yell with arms in the air. Now, researchers have shown that small freshwater fish known as sulphur mollies do a similar thing, and for life or death reasons. The collective wave action produced by hundreds of thousands of fish working together helps to protect them from predatory birds.

