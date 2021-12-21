The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Looking at factors that accelerate mass extinction in the fossil record as climate changes

The Late Devonian mass extinction (roughly 372 million years ago) was one of five mass extinctions in Earth's history, with roughly 75% of all species disappearing over its course. It happened in two 'pulses,' spaced about 800,000 years apart, with most of the extinctions happening in the second pulse. However, for one group of animals living in eastern North America, the first pulse dealt the deadlier blow.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211221102706.htm

