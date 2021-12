Articles

After studying the impacts of mining cobalt -- a common ingredient in lithium-ion batteries -- on communities in Africa's Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an interdisciplinary team of researchers is calling for more data into how emerging technologies affect human health and livelihoods.

