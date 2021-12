Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:32 Hits: 0

An analysis of pledges made by many of the largest U.S. electric utilities to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions suggests that pledged reductions could reduce power sector emissions by a third as compared to 2018 levels. The study also found that about one-seventh of the cuts utilities have promised are reductions they would have to make anyway due to existing state requirements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211217113235.htm