Despite cleaner air, pollution disparities for people of color remain across the US

Researchers investigated disparities in exposure to six major air pollutants in 1990, 2000 and 2010 by comparing models of air pollution levels to census data. While overall pollutant concentrations have decreased since 1990, people of color are still more likely to be exposed to all six pollutants than white people, regardless of income level, across the continental United States.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215082041.htm