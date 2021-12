Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 18:27 Hits: 1

Scientists have discovered the availability of carbon in Greenland's waters is shifting poleward and appearing earlier than in previous decades. This finding will enhance understanding of carbon cycling and nutrient availability in this rapidly warming and changing environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215132713.htm