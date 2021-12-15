The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Using the Earth’s noise to see beneath the Greenland ice sheet

The noise created by the Earth's movements has been used to build up a detailed picture of the geological conditions beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet and the impact on ice flow, in new research.  The team studied Rayleigh waves -- seismic waves generated by movements such as earthquakes -- to produce high-resolution images of the rocks underneath the ice sheet, helping to identify which areas are most susceptible to faster ice flow.  It will give us a better understanding of the processes that contribute to accelerated ice discharge into the ocean and the consequent sea level rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215142159.htm

