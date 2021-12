Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 19:22 Hits: 1

Scientists simplify fabrication methods and model human skin structure in designing wearable sensors. This methodology reduces costs, enhances scalability and modular fabrication, and provides effective, wide-ranging sensitivity in wearable pressure sensors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215142210.htm