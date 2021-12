Articles

Manatees in Florida are facing starvation due to man-made causes, which has prompted the government to think of innovative ways to feed the beloved animals. One limited proposal is to feed them using a conveyor belt along a specific route in Cape Canaveral.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1210/Pollution-is-starving-Florida-manatees.-Can-this-plan-feed-them?icid=rss