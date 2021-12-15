‘Forever chemicals’ latch onto sea spray to become airborne

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:20 Hits: 1

When ocean waves break, microscopic particles break free into the air. For beachgoers, aerosolized sea salts contribute to the tousled 'beach hair' look. But other compounds found in seawater, including perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), could become airborne as bubbles pop at the water's surface. Now, researchers have observed in a thorough field study that sea spray pollutes the air in coastal areas with these potentially harmful chemicals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215082014.htm