‘Forever chemicals’ latch onto sea spray to become airborne

When ocean waves break, microscopic particles break free into the air. For beachgoers, aerosolized sea salts contribute to the tousled 'beach hair' look. But other compounds found in seawater, including perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), could become airborne as bubbles pop at the water's surface. Now, researchers have observed in a thorough field study that sea spray pollutes the air in coastal areas with these potentially harmful chemicals.

