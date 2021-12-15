The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

E-waste recycling emits emerging synthetic antioxidants

Manufacturers add synthetic antioxidants to plastics, rubbers and other polymers to make them last longer. However, the health effects of these compounds, and how readily they migrate into the environment, are largely unknown. Now, researchers have detected a broad range of emerging synthetic antioxidants, called hindered phenol and sulfur antioxidants, in dust from electronic waste (e-waste) recycling workshops, possibly posing risks for the workers inside.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215082043.htm

