Making apple spirits taste better

The holiday season is a time of celebrations and festive drinks, some of which are made with apple liquors. These classic spirits have a long history, and surprisingly, many decisions about their processing are still subjectively determined. Now, researchers report that measuring the liquor's conductivity could give a more objective assessment, and they also found a way to make the process more energy-efficient.

