Decade-old photographs shared on social media give away a new species of pygmy grasshopper

While scrolling the social network iNaturalist, researchers spotted photographs of what turned out to be a Peruvian species of grasshopper currently unknown to science. Having described the new insect with no formal name, the team demonstrates that first, it's not an easy task to describe a species from photographs only, and, secondly, there's a wealth of digital data ready to reveal the Earth's unknown biodiversity.

