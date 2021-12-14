Earliest adorned female infant burial in Europe significant in understanding evolution of personhood

Ten thousand years ago, a group of hunter-gatherers buried an infant girl in an Italian cave with a rich selection of their treasured beads and pendants, showing that even the youngest females were recognized as full persons in their society. The excavations and analysis of the discovery offer insight into the early Mesolithic period, from which few recorded burials are known.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211214084538.htm