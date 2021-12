Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 0

The evolutionary origin of endothermy (the ability to maintain a warm body and higher energy levels than reptiles), currently believed to have originated separately in birds and mammals, could have occurred nearly 300 million years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211213121837.htm