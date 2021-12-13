Want to limit carbon and curb wildfire? Create a market for small trees

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 0

Thinning treatments reduce the risk of wildfire and provide ecological benefits for California's forests, but they also generate wood residues that are often burnt or left to decay, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. A new analysis shows how incentivizing industries that convert wood residues into useful products -- including biofuels and construction-quality engineered lumber -- could fund forest thinning treatments while preventing the release of carbon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211213121857.htm