The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Want to limit carbon and curb wildfire? Create a market for small trees

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Thinning treatments reduce the risk of wildfire and provide ecological benefits for California's forests, but they also generate wood residues that are often burnt or left to decay, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. A new analysis shows how incentivizing industries that convert wood residues into useful products -- including biofuels and construction-quality engineered lumber -- could fund forest thinning treatments while preventing the release of carbon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211213121857.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version