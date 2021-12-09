How bone-bordering cells may help shape a skull

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

In a study of mice, scientists showed how the activity of one gene, turned on in a newly discovered group of bone-bordering cells, may play an important role in shaping the skull. The skulls of mice that were missing the gene were misshapen and were depleted of the cells in a manner that is reminiscent of craniosynostosis, a developmental disorder that affects about one out every 2,500 babies born in the United States.

