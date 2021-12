Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:31 Hits: 3

A study measured arterial stiffness in women from wide age range. Increased stiffness is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Age was a strong determinant of arterial stiffness. Indicative of the role of hormones, menstrual cycle phase, contraceptive pill phase and menopausal state were also associated with arterial stiffness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211210103124.htm