Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 0

Rising sea levels are already impacting coastal residents and aggravating existing coastal hazards, such as flooding during high tides and storm surges. New research indicates that future sea-level rise will also have impacts on the heights of future tsunamis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208090014.htm