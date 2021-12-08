Fleshing out the bones of Quetzalcoatlus, Earth's largest flier ever

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

Though discovered more than 45 years ago, fossils of Earth's largest flying animal, Quetzalcoatlus, were never thoroughly analyzed. Now, a scientific team provides the most complete picture yet of this dinosaur relative, its environment and behavior. The pterosaur, with a 40-foot wingspan, walked with a unique gait, but otherwise filled a niche much like herons today. The researchers dispel ideas that it ate carrion and walked like a vampire bat.

