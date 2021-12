Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:29 Hits: 0

Researchers compile a dataset of over 200,000 plant species worldwide to demonstrate the extent to which species extinctions and non-native invasive plants reorganize plant communities in the Anthropocene revealing biotic homogenization results from human activity whether intentional or unintentional.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206112951.htm