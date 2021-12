Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

A new paper by archaeologists at the University of California, Davis, highlights that our extinct cousins, the Denisovans, reached the "roof of the world" about 160,000 years ago -- 120,000 years earlier than previous estimates for our species -- and even contributed to our adaptation to high altitude.

