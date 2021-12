Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:14 Hits: 8

Researchers offer a phylogenetic and ontogenetic overview of the primitive streak and its role in mediating amniote (vertebrate animals that develop on land) gastrulation, and discuss the implications of embryonic stem cell-based models of early mammalian embryogenesis on the function of this structure.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202141443.htm