Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:34 Hits: 0

New research has implications for cancer research because it explains part of the paradox for how cells can transcribe genes in the absence of high-energy sources, a situation that unfolds in cancer and has puzzled researchers for years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202113450.htm