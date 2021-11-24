Collapse of ancient Liangzhu culture caused by climate change

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 20:38 Hits: 3

Referred to as 'China's Venice of the Stone Age', the Liangzhu excavation site in eastern China is considered one of the most significant testimonies of early Chinese advanced civilization. More than 5000 years ago, the city already had an elaborate water management system. Until now, it has been controversial what led to the sudden collapse. Massive flooding triggered by anomalously intense monsoon rains caused the collapse, as geologists and climate researchers have now shown.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211124153813.htm