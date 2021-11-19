The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bubbling up: Previously hidden environmental impact of bursting bubbles exposed in new study

Bubbles are common in nature and can form when ocean waves break and when raindrops impact surfaces. When bubbles burst, they send tiny jets of water and other materials into the air. A new study examines how the interplay between bubble surfaces and water that contains organic materials contributes to the transport of aerosolized organic materials -- some of which are linked to the spread of disease or contamination -- into the atmosphere.

