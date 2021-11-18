The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Different kinds of marine phytoplankton respond differently to warming ocean temperatures

A team of researchers has concluded that different types of phytoplankton will react differently to increasing ocean temperatures resulting from the changing climate. An examination of how four key groups of phytoplankton will respond to ocean temperatures forecast to occur between 2080 and 2100 suggests that their growth rates and distribution patterns will likely be dissimilar, resulting in significant implications for the future composition of marine communities around the globe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117211613.htm

