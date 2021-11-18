Different kinds of marine phytoplankton respond differently to warming ocean temperatures

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 02:16 Hits: 2

A team of researchers has concluded that different types of phytoplankton will react differently to increasing ocean temperatures resulting from the changing climate. An examination of how four key groups of phytoplankton will respond to ocean temperatures forecast to occur between 2080 and 2100 suggests that their growth rates and distribution patterns will likely be dissimilar, resulting in significant implications for the future composition of marine communities around the globe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117211613.htm