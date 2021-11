Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 11:16 Hits: 8

Filling in the links of the evolutionary chain with a fossil record of a 'snake with four legs' connecting lizards and early snakes would be a dream come true for paleontologists. But a specimen formerly thought to fit the bill is not the missing piece of the puzzle, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118061612.htm