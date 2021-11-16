The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Artificial intelligence successfully predicts protein interactions

Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) and evolutionary analysis to produce 3D models of eukaryotic protein interactions. The study identified more than 100 probable protein complexes for the first time and provided structural models for more than 700 previously uncharacterized ones. Insights into the ways pairs or groups of proteins fit together to carry out cellular processes could lead to a wealth of new drug targets.

