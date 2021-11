Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 15:01 Hits: 1

Study of a perky little bird suggests there may be far more avian species in the tropics than those identified so far. After a genetic study of the White-crowned Manakin, scientists say it's not just one species and one of the main drivers of its diversity is the South American landscape and its history of change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117100131.htm