Category: Climate Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:30 Hits: 0

Mangroves only grow on less than 1% of the Earth’s land, but experts agree they are critical to fighting climate change due to their ability to sequester large amounts of carbon. In places like Mexico, where mangroves continue to deteriorate, locals work to save them.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1112/In-Mexico-locals-invest-in-mangroves-to-help-cool-the-planet?icid=rss