Articles

Category: Climate Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 12:24 Hits: 5

Previous studies evaluated aspen recovery in Yellowstone by measuring the five tallest young aspen within a stand, but sampling only the tallest young aspen estimated a rate of recovery that was significantly faster than was estimated by random sampling of all young aspen within the stand.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211113072450.htm