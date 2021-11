Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 20:42 Hits: 0

The mechanism behind one of the first stages of coal creation may not be what we thought it was, according to a team of researchers who found that microbes were responsible for coal formation and production of methane in these areas, which has implications for methane fuel recovery from some coal fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211111154229.htm