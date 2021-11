Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:07 Hits: 6

Tackling pollution from the emission of nitrogen compounds, particularly ammonia, could reduce many of the 23.3 million years of life that were lost prematurely across the world in 2013 due to nitrogen-related air pollution, an international study has discovered using a modeling framework.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104140754.htm