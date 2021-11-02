The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Better models of atmospheric ‘detergent’ can help predict climate change

Earth's atmosphere has a unique ability to cleanse itself by way of invisible molecules in the air that act as minuscule cleanup crews. The most important molecule in that crew is the hydroxyl radical (OH), nicknamed the 'detergent of the atmosphere' because of its dominant role in removing pollutants. New research will aid in building more accurate computer models of OH. The study has important implications in advancing policies to combat climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211102125455.htm

