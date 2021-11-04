The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Revealing the ramifications of ocean acidification for coralline algae

Researchers have revealed that most coralline algae experience negative effects from ocean acidification. Analysis of previous studies showed that changes in ocean chemistry can lead to declines in calcification rates, abundance, growth, and recruitment of coralline algae, but some species showed greater resilience than others. Ocean acidification was revealed as an important driver of change and the physiology of different species determined their response to changing conditions.

