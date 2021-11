Articles

Depending on the outcome of social conflicts, ants of the species Harpegnathos saltator do something unusual: they can switch from a worker to a queen-like status known as gamergate. Now, researchers have made the surprising discovery that a single protein, called Kr-h1, responds to socially regulated hormones to orchestrate this complex social transition.

