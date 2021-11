Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:25 Hits: 0

The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, opening today, brings together leaders from around the world to lay out a vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Opening remarks likened the current climate situation to a “ticking doomsday device.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1101/As-COP26-opens-in-Glasgow-world-leaders-are-feeling-the-heat?icid=rss