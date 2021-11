Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 17:17 Hits: 0

The potential of DNA structural properties in single-molecule electronics has finally been harnessed by researchers in a single-molecule junction device that shows spontaneous self-restoring ability. Additionally, the device, based on a 'zipper' DNA configuration, shows unconventionally high electrical conductivity, opening doors to the development of novel nanoelectronic devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211102131701.htm