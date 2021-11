Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:40 Hits: 0

Unlike meerkats that take individual turns watching for predators while the rest forage, Barbary ground squirrels found off the coast of Africa stand sentry together -- a behavior called synchronous vigilance, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211029134045.htm