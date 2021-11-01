The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What’s down there? WHOI study shows environmental DNA is a reliable way to learn about migration from the ocean twilight zone

Category: Climate Hits: 7

The mid-ocean 'twilight zone' holds the key to several tantalizing questions about the marine food web and carbon-sequestering capacity of the ocean. But studying this vast and remote area is extremely difficult. Many inhabitants of the twilight zone are easily destroyed during sampling -- or are quick to avoid any disturbance -- so it's difficult to sample them with traditional nets. Advances in acoustics have enabled more accurate estimates of biomass, but questions about the diversity and distribution of species within that biomass remain unanswered.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211101141745.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version