Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 5

Monoclonal antibodies protected aged, diabetic rhesus macaque monkeys from disease due to SARS-CoV-2 and reduced signs of inflammation, including in cerebrospinal fluid, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211101141748.htm