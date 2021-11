Articles

Category: Climate Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 23:07 Hits: 9

President Biden said the U.S.-E.U. trade deal would restrict “dirty steel” (that produces high carbon emissions) made in China from being sold in the U.S. and Europe.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/1031/US-and-Europe-sign-deal-to-limit-dirty-steel.-China-excluded?icid=rss