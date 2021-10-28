Behavioral synchronization in complex societies of feral horses

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 13:33 Hits: 0

Scientists used a drone and a multi-agent computerized system for complex social structure modeling to test, for example, whether individuals in a herd of feral horses synchronize according to their social network. For this hypothesis, two sub-models were created, one of which only takes into an account the same unit group members. The other sub-model applies to the entire herd. The simulation and empirical data suggest that the feral horses coordinate with other individuals not only within a unit group but also at an inter-unit-group level. They also suggest that the horses developed an ability to recognize the behavior of even those individuals that were spatially very distant from them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211028093305.htm