Scientists suggest that reliance on modern irrigation technologies as a water-use efficiency strategy is a 'zombie idea' -- one that persists no matter how much evidence is thrown against it. Technology adoption as a water-saving method for improving irrigation efficiency is ineffective, and can actually worsen water scarcity, according to researchers.

